Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 11 million for month

In May 2021, migrants have transferred $ 227.2 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 11 million more than in May 2020. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

For five months of this year, migrants have transferred $986.3 million to the country. This is $286.1 million more than in 2020.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $962.69 million. Other $5.57 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $13.83 million — from the United States.

Following the results of May 2021, an outflow of funds of $39 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $37.7 million. The outflow is estimated at $208.1 million for five months.

The net inflow of remittances in January — May 2021 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $778.2 million.

At year-end 2020, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,377.16 billion. At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,888.93 billion.
