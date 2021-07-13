Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented

Dress uniform for the country’s Olympic team, who will soon go to Japan for the 2020 Games, was presented in Kyrgyzstan.

The presented uniform was criticized on social media.

Twitter users noted that Kazakhstani athletes have a stylish uniform, unlike ours.

Как вам новая парадная форма национальной сборной КР на Летнюю Олимпиаду в Токио? pic.twitter.com/MOyWP3xPRX — Urmat Nasykulov (@urmagram) July 13, 2021

Users believe that in these suits the Kyrgyz athletes are more reminiscent of the ministers of a religious cult.

The dress uniform for the national team of Kyrgyzstan was made by Dilbar Fashion House, which had made the uniform for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov handed the flag of Kyrgyzstan to the captain of the Kyrgyz national team Atabek Azisbekov.

Traditionally, the head of state hands over the flag to the Olympic team before the Games. This time the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers did it, because Sadyr Japarov is working from home. His bodyguard was diagnosed with COVID-19.