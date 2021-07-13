16:08
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented

Dress uniform for the country’s Olympic team, who will soon go to Japan for the 2020 Games, was presented in Kyrgyzstan.

The presented uniform was criticized on social media.

Twitter users noted that Kazakhstani athletes have a stylish uniform, unlike ours.

Users believe that in these suits the Kyrgyz athletes are more reminiscent of the ministers of a religious cult.

The dress uniform for the national team of Kyrgyzstan was made by Dilbar Fashion House, which had made the uniform for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov handed the flag of Kyrgyzstan to the captain of the Kyrgyz national team Atabek Azisbekov.

Traditionally, the head of state hands over the flag to the Olympic team before the Games. This time the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers did it, because Sadyr Japarov is working from home. His bodyguard was diagnosed with COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/200973/
views: 100
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics
Aiaal Lazarev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Kyrgyz athlete secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins bronze at tournament in Monaco
Kyrgyzstani secures berth at XVI Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Kyrgyzstan secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Artem Novikov instructs to train athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstani Maria Korobitskaya secures berth at Tokyo Olympics
IOC sets new date for Tokyo Summer Olympics
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
16:04
Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold...
15:28
Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented
15:02
Daniyar Narymbaev hospitalized in Bicard private clinic
14:56
Fire breaks out at Khalmion market in Kadamdzhai district
14:35
1,650 children get infected in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic