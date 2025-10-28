16:48
Kyrgyzstan announces competition to design uniform for World Nomad Games

The Directorate for National Sports under the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic announced a competition for the best design of the ceremonial uniform for participants in the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

According to the agency, the goal of the competition is to create a modern, comfortable, and artistically expressive outfit that reflects national motifs and the spirit of nomadic culture.

Designers, fashion experts, and creative teams are invited to participate. The uniform must include a full set — from headwear to footwear — and feature traditional Kyrgyz elements as well as the official branding of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Applications are being accepted until November 17, 2025. The contest will be held in two stages: presentation of sketches and concept designs and demonstration of finished garments.

Prize fund:

  • 1st place — 150,000 soms
  • 2nd place — 100,000 soms
  • 3rd place — 80,000 soms

The winning designs will be used at official events of the 6th World Nomad Games.
