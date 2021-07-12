Lockdown not recommended by Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan

«We cannot introduce a lockdown in Kyrgyzstan,» Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

He reminded that the country’s economy suffered greatly last year due to lockdown. «Then we took loans, funds from donors and were able to get out,» he said.

The minister added that if a lockdown is introduced, there will be a crisis: the country will not be able to pay salaries, benefits, pensions.

«We cannot introduce a lockdown. On the contrary, the tourist season was opened in Issyk-Kul. Our doctors are working hard there. As you can see, there are not many sick people,» he said.

He urged to observe sanitary standards: wear masks, wash hands, use antiseptics, keep a distance and get vaccinated.