42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 42 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 15 cases were registered in Bishkek, 13 — in Batken region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region and one more — in Naryn region.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 11 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,920 medical workers, 5,154 of them have recovered in the republic.
