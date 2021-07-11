19:42
Electioneerer of one of parties detained in Osh for bribery of voters

An electioneerer of one of the parties was detained in Osh city for bribery of voters. The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is a supporter of the party of the ex-mayor of Osh Melis Myrzakmatov Uluttar Birimdigi. The money was confiscated from the woman. According to eyewitnesses, she offered 2,000 soms to the residents of Tuleiken microdistrict for their votes.

The fact was registered under the article «Bribery of voters» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 32 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three City Councils, which in total have nominated 2,216 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.
