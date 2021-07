Two mosques in Bishkek were fined for non-observance of the mask requirement and distance between visitors. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

A mobile group has once again checked the mosques and churches in Sverdlovsky district.

A total of 67 Islamic and 29 Christian institutions are located on the territory.

«Posters were handed out and explanatory talks were held on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection during the check,» the City Hall said.