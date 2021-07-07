17:52
USD 84.79
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.16
English

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey intends to meet with Orhan Inandi

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran in charge of consular issues.

During the meeting, Omuraliev announced sending of a note from the Embassy to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey with a request to inform about the whereabouts of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi and provide a consular officer with access to him.

The Deputy Minister Yavuz Kiran assured that the Foreign Ministry will send the request of the Kyrgyz side to the Turkish Ministry of Justice for consideration. At the same time, he noted that Orhan Inandi is a citizen of Turkey, and he does not have information about his whereabouts.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/200207/
views: 138
Print
Related
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on decision of Turkish court
Reihan Inandi about abduction of her husband: We trust authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Rallies with demand to return Orhan Inandi to be held in Bishkek
How to return Orhan Inandi: Authorities should not have any failures
HRW: Abduction of Orhan Inandi - egregious violation of international law
New details of Orhan Inandi’s kidnapping: Version of Turkish state channel
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
He trusted authorities: Sapat management about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: MFA of Kyrgyzstan to hand note to Turkish Ambassador
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan
38-year-old man kidnaps child in Alai district 38-year-old man kidnaps child in Alai district
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel
7 July, Wednesday
17:31
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on decision of Turkish court Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on deci...
17:10
Kyrgyzstani becomes Advisor to Federation of World Cultural and Art Society
16:51
Suspects in bribery of voters detained in Osh city
16:26
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey intends to meet with Orhan Inandi
16:10
Reihan Inandi about abduction of her husband: We trust authorities of Kyrgyzstan