Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey intends to meet with Orhan Inandi

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran in charge of consular issues.

During the meeting, Omuraliev announced sending of a note from the Embassy to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey with a request to inform about the whereabouts of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi and provide a consular officer with access to him.

The Deputy Minister Yavuz Kiran assured that the Foreign Ministry will send the request of the Kyrgyz side to the Turkish Ministry of Justice for consideration. At the same time, he noted that Orhan Inandi is a citizen of Turkey, and he does not have information about his whereabouts.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.