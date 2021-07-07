COVID-19: Mortality among people with heart diseases increases in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the death rate among people with cardiovascular diseases has increased by 19 percent in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Akbai Sarybaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, cardiovascular diseases take the first place in mortality, and their level since the start of the spread of coronavirus infection has increased by more than 19 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 and 2018.

Presence of a heart disease in Kyrgyzstanis infected with COVID-19 leads to a more severe course of the disease and has both a damaging effect on the heart and an exacerbation of existing chronic heart diseases, which sharply increase the risk of irreversible consequences, including death.

At least 134,501 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.