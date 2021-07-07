16:17
USD 84.79
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.16
English

COVID-19: Mortality among people with heart diseases increases in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the death rate among people with cardiovascular diseases has increased by 19 percent in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Akbai Sarybaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, cardiovascular diseases take the first place in mortality, and their level since the start of the spread of coronavirus infection has increased by more than 19 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 and 2018.

Presence of a heart disease in Kyrgyzstanis infected with COVID-19 leads to a more severe course of the disease and has both a damaging effect on the heart and an exacerbation of existing chronic heart diseases, which sharply increase the risk of irreversible consequences, including death.

At least 134,501 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/200196/
views: 109
Print
Related
Almost half of world's adult population vaccinated against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.5 million people globally
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16,568 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,377 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,198 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 134,501 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.1 million people globally
30 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16,170 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,370 - in serious condition
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan
38-year-old man kidnaps child in Alai district 38-year-old man kidnaps child in Alai district
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel
7 July, Wednesday
16:10
Reihan Inandi about abduction of her husband: We trust authorities of Kyrgyzstan Reihan Inandi about abduction of her husband: We trust...
16:06
Almost half of world's adult population vaccinated against coronavirus
15:50
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on financial reporting by NGOs
15:37
COVID-19: Mortality among people with heart diseases increases in Kyrgyzstan
15:09
Rallies with demand to return Orhan Inandi to be held in Bishkek