About 1 million Kyrgyzstanis suffer from respiratory diseases

Approximately 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan suffer from respiratory diseases, making them the second most common pathology. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, the main causes of illness remain smoking and indoor air pollution caused by the use of stove heating.

At the same time, according to international medical experts, the Kyrgyz Republic has demonstrated significant success in reducing mortality from lung diseases. Global summits noted that the mortality rate has decreased by 26 percent, and the country has become a model for other countries in the region in the area of ​​respiratory disease control and prevention.

Experts emphasized that these results were made possible by the systematic work of the Ministry of Health, the development of national programs, international cooperation, and active educational activities among the population.

Nevertheless, the implementation of new strategies for the treatment and prevention of respiratory diseases remains a challenge. It is necessary to strengthen control of respiratory infections and allergies, and to follow international recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
