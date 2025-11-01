About 20,000 people die in Kyrgyzstan from heart disease annually

About 20,000 people in Kyrgyzstan die from heart disease every year. Myskal Duishenalieva, head of the arterial hypertension department at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, announced on Birinchi Radio.

Cardiovascular diseases include heart attacks, strokes, and sudden cardiac death.

According to the specialist, cardiovascular diseases account for 52 percent of all illnesses. The Ministry of Health is working to reduce these figures.

Myskal Duishenalieva noted that people often ignore illnesses because many are asymptomatic.

«High blood sugar doesn’t hurt, high cholesterol doesn’t hurt, smokers enjoy smoking, unhealthy eating tastes good, and no one wants to exercise. But prevention is an important area. It’s encouraging that more attention is being paid to it lately. For example, to salt, which is consumed in excess,» she said.