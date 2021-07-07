Smuggling of cigarettes for 1.6 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers prevented smuggling of cigarettes into Kyrgyzstan for a total of 1.6 million soms. Press service of the State Customs Service reports.

«A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by a citizen was stopped in Oneki-Bel village, Nookat district of Osh region. Tobacco products (cigarettes) of Milano brand without excise stamps in the amount of 240,000 pieces produced by the UAE were found during inspection of the vehicle. The total cost of the goods amounted to 1,600,000 soms,» the state service said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been started on the fact of smuggling. The collected materials were sent to law enforcement agencies.