906 facts of pyramid schemes revealed in Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 906 facts of organizing pyramid schemes were registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, 16 such facts were revealed in Osh city, in Issyk-Kul region — 886, in Batken region — 1, in Talas region — 3. At least 875 of them were sent to court, one was terminated. The material damage to citizens amounted to 34,731,331 soms.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that if you are offered a high income and easy ways to earn money, you should not be sold on it. Fraudsters are good manipulators, they know how to influence a person psychologically and emotionally. Such activities are punishable by law in accordance with article 214 «Organization of pyramid schemes» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
