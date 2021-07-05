12:17
Deputies of Parliament resume work in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resumed their work. They solemnly opened an extraordinary session today.

The deputies will work as usual from July 5 to July 30: meetings of committees will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, plenary sessions — on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and factional sessions — on Fridays.

The members of Parliament will have to adopt two constitutional bills — on the Cabinet of Ministers and a package of amendments to the electoral legislation. In addition, the deputies should consider the new versions of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes.
