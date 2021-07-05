Aiaal Lazarev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo

Aiaal Lazarev, a member of the national freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan, secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the Federation, the athlete secured a berth at the 2020 Games in connection with violation of an anti-doping rule by Sumit Malik from India.

At the world licensing tournament in Bulgaria, Aiaal Lazarev lost the first round to a wrestler from India. He took the third place and won a bronze medal. After disqualification of the opponent, the Kyrgyzstani received a ticket to the Olympics.

This is already the seventeenth berths of Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Atabek Azisbekov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Akzhol Makhmudov, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Ernazar Akmataliev (wrestling), Vladimir Zoloev (judo), Darya Maslova, Julia Andreeva (athletics, marathon running), Roman Petrov (fencing), Bakdoloot Rasylbekov (weightlifting), Kanykei Kubanychbekova (bullet shooting) and Denis Petrashov (swimming, two distances) won tickets to the Olympic Games in Japan.