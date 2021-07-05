Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss border issues

Meeting of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan took place in Fergana (Uzbekistan).

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the negotiations, the parties exchanged proposals on the location of the junction of the state borders of three countries.

Another protocol was signed following the meeting. The next meeting of government delegations will take place on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.