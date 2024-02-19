Kyrgyzstan to review criteria for border villages with special status

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev chaired a meeting of the interdepartmental working commission to determine and approve the list of individual border territories of Kyrgyzstan that have a special status. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Proposals from government bodies to grant certain border settlements a special status were discussed.

According to information from First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov, government agencies made proposals on 73 settlements, but only 57 of them meet the mandatory criteria.

Adylbek Kasymaliev called on representatives of the interdepartmental commission to be more careful in the selection of settlements, noting that otherwise an administrative note will be submitted to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on application of disciplinary measures.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed to review the criteria for inclusion in the list of border settlements with a special status.

As part of the implementation of the Law on giving special status to individual border territories of the Kyrgyz Republic and their development dated July 26, 2011, a list of 132 villages and 10 sites was approved.