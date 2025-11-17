Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have signed a protocol in Tashkent on the exchange of ratification instruments concerning the junction point of state borders of the three countries, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the document legally establishes the precise coordinates of the location where the borders meet. The parties described the agreement as a historic step aimed at strengthening peace, security and good-neighborly relations in the region.

The foreign ministers noted that the issue of border delimitation has long remained one of the most important and sensitive matters for the countries in Central Asia.