11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have signed a protocol in Tashkent on the exchange of ratification instruments concerning the junction point of state borders of the three countries, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the document legally establishes the precise coordinates of the location where the borders meet. The parties described the agreement as a historic step aimed at strengthening peace, security and good-neighborly relations in the region.

The foreign ministers noted that the issue of border delimitation has long remained one of the most important and sensitive matters for the countries in Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/351142/
views: 104
Print
Related
Ilham Aliyev to join Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders in Tashkent
Central Asia aims to increase mutual trade to $20 billion
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces new level of water, energy cooperation in region
Regional agriculture ministries discuss food security plan through 2030
U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries
Trade between Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries quadrupled
India expands diplomatic and developmental footprint across Central Asia
President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India
Transit through Central Asian countries increases by 70 percent for four years
Over $1 billion allocated to support economies of Central Asian countries
Popular
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
11:23
UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Weili Zhang
11:03
Sadyr Japarov visits Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
10:54
Capacity of five substations in Bishkek increased
10:44
Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point
10:37
Another candidate for Parliament withdraws from election race