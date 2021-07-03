38-year-old man kidnaps child in Alai district

A 38-year-old man was detained in Osh city on suspicion of kidnapping a child. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, on July 2, the duty unit received information about the disappearance of a 2.5-year-old girl. The police found out that the girl was taken away by a man.

Later, the child was found and handed over to relatives. The man suspected of kidnapping was detained. It turned out to be a person unknown to the girl’s relatives, a resident of Alai district of Osh region.

The reasons for the abduction are still unknown. Examination of the girl was scheduled. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility; an investigation is underway.