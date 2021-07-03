12:47
Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev discussed the supply of electricity and gas from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

On the initiative of the Turkmen side, Ruslan Kazakbaev spoke over the phone with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The ministers outlined further joint actions for implementation of the agreements reached between the Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

They paid special attention to the supply of electricity and natural gas from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan, interaction in the field of transport, education and tourism, implementation of investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.
