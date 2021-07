Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will resume work on July 5. Indira Kuralbekova, head of the press service of the Parliament, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the plenary sessions will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays until July 30.

Earlier, deputies of the Parliament promised to continue work on the constitutional bills on the Cabinet of Ministers and on the parliamentary and presidential elections received from the Presidential Administration.