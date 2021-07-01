16:21
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov was summoned for interrogation to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy has to come for interrogation as a witness today at 15.00. The deputy does not know within what case he was summoned. However, he assumes that this is related to the Kumtor case.

Earlier, the deputy had already been summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security within the Kumtor case.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
link: https://24.kg/english/199580/
views: 44
Print
Related
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Eduard Kubatov
Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated
Kumtor case: Shirin Aitmatova summoned for interrogation and then released
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates former MP Dinara Moldosheva
Kumtor case: Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva interrogated
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov
Kumtor case: Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Dastan Dzhumabekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned for interrogation
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
16:10
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
15:56
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
15:36
Ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov transported to Bicard clinic
15:07
Kumtor hands over minibus to nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village
14:49
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create tourist map of Turkic world