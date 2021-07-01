Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves new composition of Central Election Commission

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC). The corresponding resolution was adopted yesterday at its meeting.

The President nominated Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Mars Bakytbekov, Anar Dubanbaeva, Nurlan Toichuev, Akbalyk Zhumalieva and Aidana Zhupueva for the CEC.

Parliament nominated Abdyzhapar Bekmatov (Bir Bol faction), Iskender Gaiypkulov (Ata Meken), Akylbek Eshimov (Kyrgyzstan), Tynchtykbek Shainazarov (Onuguu-Progress), Uzarbek Zhylkybaev (SPDK), Kairat Mamatov (Respublika).