The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan relieved the judge of the Supreme Court Feruza Dzhamasheva from office. The decision was made at its meeting.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Parliament Anarbek Kalmatov, Feruza Dzhamasheva submitted a letter of resignation.

Feruza Dzhamasheva has been a judge of the Supreme Court since 2018.