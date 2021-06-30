39 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 39 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 22 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 1 — in Naryn region, 9 — in Batken region and 1 — in Talas region.

Four medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 11 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,408 medical workers, 4,882 of them have recovered in the republic.