Law on protection from false information targets independent media

The Committee on Social Issues approved the draft of the consensus panel, prepared for the law of Gulshat Asylbaeva, previously adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, on manipulation of information.

Begaim Usenova, head of the Media Policy Institute, noted that this document is directed against authorized users of social media and independent media who criticize the authorities.

Experts ask the President Sadyr Japarov not to sign this document. In their opinion, it poses a real threat to freedom of speech.

The deputies approved the resonant document on June 26, 2020. At least 79 members of the Parliament voted for it. Civil activists, domestic and international human rights activists demanded from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to veto the bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva, which threatens freedom of speech in the republic. However, under the Constitution, the head of state does not have an absolute veto right.

Jeenbekov returned the controversial law to the Parliament for revision in July. A group for overcoming the objections was formed. As a result, name of the document was changed — «on protection from false and inaccurate information».
