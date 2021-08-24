11:15
President signs law on protection against false information

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the controversial law authored by a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva om protection from unreliable (false) information. Press service of the head of state reported.

It is specified that the Constitution guarantees the right of everyone to the protection of honor and dignity.

According to the statement, the state enforces this right through the establishment of a reasonable legal framework by the signed law.

«The document regulates the relationship between the person, who suffered from unreliable information, and the owner of the information resources where this information was published, regulates their rights and obligations,» the press service explains.

The law establishes additional guarantees to protect everyone through a personal appeal to the owners of information resources from the dissemination of information that does not correspond to reality on the Internet.

The proposed procedures, according to the author, and the Presidential Executive Office agrees with this, will minimize negative consequences, including reputational (image) losses, possible loss of work, material benefits.

The law came into force yesterday.

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the scandalous bill on Protection from False and Inaccurate Information on July 28, grossly violating the regulations.

On June 30, this bill was rejected because it did not receive the required number of votes. According to the parliamentary regulations, the Parliament has the right to return to consideration of the document after six months only. However, the deputy corps grossly violated the law and put the issue on the agenda just a few days later.

At least 97 MPs supported the document, five voted against it.
