Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek

A peaceful rally in support of freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan will be held tomorrow in Bishkek amid consideration of the draft law on protection from false information. Rita Karasartova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, all participants of the protest must keep distance, wear masks, take sanitizers and posters with them.

«If tomorrow they shut mouths to journalists and bloggers, the next step is the common people. This is a crackdown. Many people do not dare to hold a rally because of the coronavirus, but tomorrow is the last day, we need to protect freedom of speech,» she said.

The rally will take place tomorrow at 10.00 in front of the White House.

A similar rally took place on June 25, 2020.

The deputies approved the resonant document on June 26, 2020. At least 79 members of the Parliament voted for it. Civil activists, domestic and international human rights activists demanded from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to veto the bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva, which threatens freedom of speech in the republic. However, under the Constitution, the head of state does not have an absolute veto right.

Jeenbekov returned the controversial law to the Parliament for revision in July. A group for overcoming the objections was formed. As a result, name of the document was changed — «on protection from false and inaccurate information».