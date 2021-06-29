18:21
USD 84.65
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.17
English

Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek

A peaceful rally in support of freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan will be held tomorrow in Bishkek amid consideration of the draft law on protection from false information. Rita Karasartova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, all participants of the protest must keep distance, wear masks, take sanitizers and posters with them.

«If tomorrow they shut mouths to journalists and bloggers, the next step is the common people. This is a crackdown. Many people do not dare to hold a rally because of the coronavirus, but tomorrow is the last day, we need to protect freedom of speech,» she said.

The rally will take place tomorrow at 10.00 in front of the White House.

A similar rally took place on June 25, 2020.

The deputies approved the resonant document on June 26, 2020. At least 79 members of the Parliament voted for it. Civil activists, domestic and international human rights activists demanded from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to veto the bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva, which threatens freedom of speech in the republic. However, under the Constitution, the head of state does not have an absolute veto right.

Jeenbekov returned the controversial law to the Parliament for revision in July. A group for overcoming the objections was formed. As a result, name of the document was changed — «on protection from false and inaccurate information».
link: https://24.kg/english/199308/
views: 122
Print
Related
Activists start collecting signatures against law on false information
Law on protection from false information targets independent media
Media experts demand to revoke law on manipulation of information
Lawyers: Adoption of law on manipulation of information is impossible
People ready to block government thoroughfare due to lack of irrigation water
Protests against aggression of Tajikistan in Batken continue abroad
Kyrgyzstanis hold rallies in support of Batken abroad
Situation at border: 500 people hold protest at Government House in Bishkek
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Women leave rural administration building
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Deputy Prime Minister arrives for talks with women
Popular
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test
Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife
29 June, Tuesday
18:13
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19 Health Ministry opens department for children infected...
17:49
Child dies in intensive care unit after falling out of 11th-floor window
17:27
Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek
17:04
Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued
16:46
Activists start collecting signatures against law on false information