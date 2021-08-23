16:48
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

Draft law on protection against false information submitted to President

The draft law on protection against false and inaccurate information, authored by a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva, has been submitted to the Presidential Executive Office. The press service of the head of state informed 24.kg news agency.

Sadyr Japarov has to sign the document or return it with objections within a month. Both the country’s lawyers, human rights activists and international organizations urge the president to veto the document.

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the scandalous bill on Protection from False and Inaccurate Information on July 28, grossly violating the regulations.

On June 30, this bill was rejected because it did not receive the required number of votes. According to the parliamentary regulations, the Parliament has the right to return to consideration of the document after six months only. However, the deputy corps grossly violated the law and put the issue on the agenda just a few days later.

At least 97 MPs supported the document, five voted against it.
link: https://24.kg/english/204832/
views: 92
Print
Related
Experts about flaws and gaps in law on access to information
Parliament adopts draft law on Cabinet of Ministers
Parliament passes controversial bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva
Bill on elections of President, deputies of Parliament adopted in first reading
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill
No censorship! Protest against bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva starts in Bishkek
Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek
Activists start collecting signatures against law on false information
Law on protection from false information targets independent media
Media experts demand to revoke law on manipulation of information
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
16:02
Draft law on protection against false information submitted to President Draft law on protection against false information submi...
15:55
Aksakals demand from SCNS not to interfere in affairs of muftiyat
15:37
Cars of Kyrgyzstanis stoned. Investigation of border incident began
15:16
Temir Sariev accuses country's chief ecologist Dinara Kutmanova of lying
13:59
Winners of Tokyo Olympics get cars, money and Manas Order