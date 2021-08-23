Draft law on protection against false information submitted to President

The draft law on protection against false and inaccurate information, authored by a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva, has been submitted to the Presidential Executive Office. The press service of the head of state informed 24.kg news agency.

Sadyr Japarov has to sign the document or return it with objections within a month. Both the country’s lawyers, human rights activists and international organizations urge the president to veto the document.

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the scandalous bill on Protection from False and Inaccurate Information on July 28, grossly violating the regulations.

On June 30, this bill was rejected because it did not receive the required number of votes. According to the parliamentary regulations, the Parliament has the right to return to consideration of the document after six months only. However, the deputy corps grossly violated the law and put the issue on the agenda just a few days later.

At least 97 MPs supported the document, five voted against it.