Parliament passes controversial bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a scandalous bill on protection from false and unreliable information, initiated by Gulshat Asylbaeva. The decision was made at yesterday’s meeting.
The deputies had to vote several times.
As a result, 97 deputies voted for it, 5 — against.
Jeenbekov returned the controversial law to the Parliament for revision in July. A group for overcoming the objections was formed. As a result, name of the document was changed to «protection from false and unreliable information».