12:44
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Reporters Without Borders call on Sadyr Japarov to abolish fake news law

Under the guise of fighting online disinformation, Kyrgyzstan’s president has signed a law allowing the authorities to summarily suppress information at the request of any citizen who says they are being defamed. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a statement.

Reporters Without Borders call for the immediate repeal of this law, which could be used to censor the media.

«The declared aim of the new law protecting «a person’s right to honour, dignity and reputation» is to combat online fake news, but it poses a major threat to the freedom to provide news and information in Kyrgyzstan. Anyone who claims that online content defames them is allowed by this law to ask an «authorized administrative body» to order the content’s deletion without reference to a judge. If the disputed online content is not deleted within 24 hours, the entire web page or website will be completely blocked. Internet service providers will also be required to block the disputed content,» the statement says.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the new law although its adoption violated Kyrgyzstan’s constitution and parliamentary procedures. After an initial version of the proposed law was rejected in June, a slightly modified version was passed by parliament in July in violation of an obligatory six-month wait before rejected bills may be reexamined.

«This law’s hasty adoption in the run-up to parliamentary elections suggests that it could be used to censor independent and opposition media,» said Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk.

It violates the Kyrgyz constitution and international law. Public authorities cannot restrict the right to freedom of expression or determine the veracity of information without reference to a judge.

Jeanne Cavelier

«As plaintiffs in defamation cases are mainly representatives of the state, this law could become a full-blown censorship tool for silencing the government’s critics. We call for its immediate repeal,» the organization says.

As the RSF says, the authorities already tried to get these provisions adopted in 2020 in a proposed law «on the manipulation of information,» which was rejected. The new law is an amended version of the earlier proposal, of which RSF voiced strong criticism at the time, sharing its concerns with the two parliamentarians behind the bill. The new version is not only dangerous but also unnecessary, as Kyrgyzstan already has a defamation law under which citizens can go to court when they think they are being defamed.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the controversial law authored by a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva on protection from inaccurate (false) information on August 23.
link: https://24.kg/english/205548/
views: 116
Print
Related
President signs law on protection against false information
Draft law on protection against false information submitted to President
Parliament passes controversial bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill
No censorship! Protest against bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva starts in Bishkek
Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek
Activists start collecting signatures against law on false information
Law on protection from false information targets independent media
Media experts demand to revoke law on manipulation of information
Lawyers: Adoption of law on manipulation of information is impossible
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents
30 August, Monday
11:54
152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total 152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzst...
11:43
Reporters Without Borders call on Sadyr Japarov to abolish fake news law
11:24
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
10:59
New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek
10:45
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on Elections of Deputies of Parliament
28 August, Saturday
18:06
Sadyr Japarov examines modern building of Internal Affairs Department
14:56
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
14:46
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
14:28
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
14:11
1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones