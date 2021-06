Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev recovered. The Ministry of Health reported.

The state of health of the official is satisfactory, PCR analysis showed a negative result.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev came to work and is dealing with issues of opening of new hospitals. In the morning, he discussed deployment of 200 beds for patients with coronavirus with the management of the Suvorov Military School.

It is also planned to prepare 120 additional beds in the National Hospital and 200 beds in the Institute of Balneology.

The Minister of Health himself said on June 25 that, having contracted coronavirus, he continued to take aconite.