Health Ministry: Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in July

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic in mid-July. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

«All negotiations were held according to the schedule, all issues regarding the import of 150,000 doses to Kyrgyzstan have been resolved from the side of the Ministry of Health and the Government,» he said.

In May 2021, the PRC provided Kyrgyzstan with a second batch of 150,000 doses of the vaccine at no cost. Kyrgyzstan was looking for a plane to deliver the vaccine. As the ministry said, the issue was resolved and promised to deliver the vaccine by June 20, and later — on June 28.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova discussed vaccine supplies with the Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen on June 26. She asked for assistance.