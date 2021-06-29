Visit to Tajikistan: Sadyr Japarov dines with Emomali Rahmon

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov visited Bakhor residence, located in Varzob district. Press service of the President of Tajikistan reported.

Emomali Rahmon showed Sadyr Japarov his residence to get acquainted with the possibilities of developing the tourism sector. The heads of state got acquainted with the beautiful and unique nature and clean water.

Sadyr Japarov arrived in Dushanbe the night before. Official negotiations with Emomali Rahmon will take place today. The parties will discuss the current topical areas of bilateral cooperation.

The agenda includes issues related to the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The official delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes: