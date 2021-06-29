10:44
Visit to Tajikistan: Sadyr Japarov dines with Emomali Rahmon

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov visited Bakhor residence, located in Varzob district. Press service of the President of Tajikistan reported.

Emomali Rahmon showed Sadyr Japarov his residence to get acquainted with the possibilities of developing the tourism sector. The heads of state got acquainted with the beautiful and unique nature and clean water.

Sadyr Japarov arrived in Dushanbe the night before. Official negotiations with Emomali Rahmon will take place today. The parties will discuss the current topical areas of bilateral cooperation.

The agenda includes issues related to the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The official delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes:

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
  • Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov;
  • Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev;
  • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan Zhanysh Rustenbekov;
  • Minister of Transport and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;
  • Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev;
  • Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev;
  • Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken region Abdikarim Alimbaev;
  • Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Osh region Zharasul Abduraimov;
  • First Deputy Chairman — Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Ularbek Sharsheev.
