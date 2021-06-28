Situation at Kumtor: Diplomats of foreign states visit mine

Ambassadors of foreign states and representatives of international organizations visited Kumtor mine. Press service of Kumtor Gold Company reported.

On June 25, 2021, representatives of the diplomatic corps, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the organizational support of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC (KGC), visited the mine. The delegation included the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India and Great Britain accredited in Kyrgyzstan, a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as employees of international and republican organizations — the UN Resident Coordinator, UN FAO, UNDP, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The guests got acquainted with the work of the mine after introduction of temporary external management at Kumtor Gold Company JSC.

Dinara Kutmanova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate, told the visitors about non-compliance with a number of environmental standards during the development of the deposit by the mine operator appointed by the Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. The diplomats saw with their own eyes the state of Lysii and Davydov glaciers, on which the waste rock was stored.

Dinara Kutmanova also stressed that the enterprise continues to work smoothly, in a regular mode and in compliance with safety measures.

The press service of the company notes that representatives of missions of foreign states and international organizations highly appreciated the qualifications and professionalism of local specialists working at Kumtor. Employees of the enterprise told that in May, after blocking the systems for tracking and monitoring the state of the pit walls, as well as the safety monitoring system for the state of glacier movement, they independently successfully restarted these digital resources, installing new sensors, equipment and launching a new information program.

The guests were also shown the main production sites of the field, the tailing dump, treatment facilities, and Petrov lake. The diplomats were impressed by the process and scale of production activities at the Kumtor mine.

«KGK continues practicing the philosophy of openness and transparency in its activity. The KGC activities are fully subject to and governed by the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company is financially reliable and will continue to discharge liabilities to employees, contractors, suppliers, as well as meet social obligations and obligations towards the budget of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.