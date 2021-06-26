12:28
Criminal case against ex-vice mayor Mirlan Amanturov dismissed

The criminal case against ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov was dismissed. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«Earlier, the former deputy mayor was accused under the article «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case was dismissed, as he voluntarily compensated for the damage in the amount of 25,203,700 soms,» the sources reported.

The former vice mayor of Bishkek in charge of housing and communal services Mirlan Amanturov was detained in December 2020. The investigators revealed a corruption scheme at Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise and the capital’s City Hall during state procurement for repair and construction of roads using contractors controlled by it.

The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention, but Mirlan Amanturov was placed under house arrest a few months later.
