KAMAZ to study issue of possible production of buses in Kyrgyzstan

An agreement was signed with KAMAZ company on study of bus production in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy and Industry reported.

The document was signed by Minister of Energy and Industry Doskul Bekmurzaev, General Director of Shydyr Zhol KG LLC Toktobubu Orgalchi and General Director of KAMAZ enterprise Sergey Kogogin. According to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in studying the procedure for production of gas buses and electric buses for passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan.

A delegation of KAMAZ enterprise visited Kyrgyzstan in May and got acquainted with the work of local machine-building companies. Then they noted that the Russian company was interested in cooperation with enterprises working in this area.