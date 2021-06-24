President’s press service comments on Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Dushanbe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay official visits to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on June 27-29.

As part of his visit to Ashgabat, he will hold bilateral talks with the leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in narrow and expanded formats.

The leaders of the two countries will discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations.

Then Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan. Bilateral talks are expected to be held with the President Emomali Rahmon.

The parties will discuss current topical areas of bilateral cooperation, including issues of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The visit to Dushanbe will take place after the conflict at the border, which occured on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children as a result of the border conflict. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.