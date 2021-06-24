President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Dushanbe

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Tajikistan on June 28-29. Website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Tajikistan reports.

Issues that will be discussed during the visit are not reported.

This is Sadyr Japarov’s first visit to Tajikistan as President of Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of state agreed on a meeting on April 30 during a telephone conversation. Emomali Rahmon invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at the earliest convenient time, and the specific dates of the visit were to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

During the conversation, the heads of state spoke about the latest conflict events in the border areas, discussed the current situation at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children as a result of the border conflict on April 28. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.