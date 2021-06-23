10:58
Sadyr Japarov congratulates employees of state and municipal services

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the employees of the state and municipal services of the Kyrgyz Republic on their professional holiday. Presidential press service reported.

«This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of our young state. Over the years, employees of the state and municipal services have made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development, strengthening of statehood and well-being of the republic. I am very pleased that experienced managers and workers, professionals in their field work for the state and municipal bodies, number of promising personnel is growing,» the President noted.

«It is important to note that the state pays due attention to all employees of the state and municipal system. At the same time, provision of the necessary conditions and social support should become an integral part of state policy. I am sure that thanks to your initiatives and work, our state will turn into a developed and prosperous country,» the message reads.

Sadyr Japarov wished everyone good health, energy, success in implementation of all plans in their responsible work, and the country — peace and prosperity.
