Government services in Kyrgyzstan may rise in price by about 10 percent

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is proposing to expand the mechanism for outsourcing state and municipal services. The draft law has been reviewed in its first reading by the Committee on Constitutional Legislation of the Parliament.

As the background statement says, a significant part of government services is currently provided to the public free of charge through budget funding. However, the capacities of the national and local budgets are insufficient to cover all potential recipients of such services.

Under the proposed amendments, services provided within an established quota would remain free of charge. At the same time, services exceeding the quota or provided to citizens who do not fall under preferential categories could be offered on a paid basis. Their delivery is proposed to be partially or fully outsourced to private individuals and legal entities.

Deputy Minister of Economy Choro Seitov explained that, for example, certain legal services of state bodies could be performed by private notaries, while transport and other services could be provided by non-state companies. The quality of services would be monitored by authorized state bodies, and the list of services as well as requirements for service providers would be determined by subordinate regulations.

According to the deputy minister, tariffs for state and municipal services could increase by approximately 10 percent.

Lawmakers’ remarks regarding potential inconsistencies in the draft law are expected to be taken into account by the second reading.
