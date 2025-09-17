Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorded in Kyrgyzstan

The state institution Kyzmat recorded a sharp increase in the use of digital state services in Kyrgyzstan. The institution reported.

The number of cloud-based electronic digital signatures increased almost 2.5 times — from 946,000 in 2023 to 2.45 million in August 2025.

Payments for state services through the Public Service Centers online increased 2.5 times — from 295,000 in 2024 to 747,000 over the past eight months.

Almost 30 million documents have been processed in Infodocs electronic document management system.

Mass personalization of government documents also continues: hundreds of thousands of ID cards, passports and driver’s licenses are issued annually.

Kyzmat announced the most popular online services:

Digitalize yourself;

Registration;

Birth;

Repeat certificate.

The institution added that new Public Service Centers are opening and two departments have been created to serve foreigners.