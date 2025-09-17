10:49
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorded in Kyrgyzstan

The state institution Kyzmat recorded a sharp increase in the use of digital state services in Kyrgyzstan. The institution reported.

The number of cloud-based electronic digital signatures increased almost 2.5 times — from 946,000 in 2023 to 2.45 million in August 2025.

Payments for state services through the Public Service Centers online increased 2.5 times — from 295,000 in 2024 to 747,000 over the past eight months.

Almost 30 million documents have been processed in Infodocs electronic document management system.

Mass personalization of government documents also continues: hundreds of thousands of ID cards, passports and driver’s licenses are issued annually.

Kyzmat announced the most popular online services:

  • Digitalize yourself;
  • Registration;
  • Birth;
  • Repeat certificate.

The institution added that new Public Service Centers are opening and two departments have been created to serve foreigners.
link: https://24.kg/english/343820/
views: 54
Print
Related
Cabinet wants state services to be available in banking applications, e-wallets
Sadyr Japarov congratulates employees of state and municipal services
82 types of public services become automated in Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of State Financial Supervision Service appointed
14 state bodies connected to Tunduk electronic system
Ex-head of State Service for Punishment Execution becomes deputy of Parliament
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
10:47
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Uk...
10:39
Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorded in Kyrgyzstan
10:31
New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation
10:22
Overhaul of 36 transformers completed in Issyk-Ata district
10:15
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet