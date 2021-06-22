Kyrgyzstan's pharmacists can become world-class specialists

A three-year educational project has been launched to help Kyrgyz pharmacists become world-class specialists. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, JICA and Yakuzemi Informative Education Center will develop an educational program jointly with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Currently, pharmacists are trained according to the university standard they graduated from. There are no uniform requirements for all educational institutions that train such personnel. It is planned that the unified state examination will certify specialists in accordance with the standards set by the government,» the statement says.

It is noted that now pharmacists in Kyrgyzstan should get post-university education, while working in their specialty. The training offered by the project will be conducted in electronic format, so pharmacists can take it wherever they are. Pharmacists working in Bishkek, Osh, Talas, Karakol, Jalal-Abad and Naryn will take the training course.

The Yakuzemi company opened an office in Bishkek two years ago and began research to develop an educational program for pharmacists. Within the framework of a project implemented two years ago, 165 specialists in Bishkek, Osh, Karakol and Talas have already completed a pilot e-learning on hypertension and diabetes mellitus. This helped to improve the results of the test (which was taken after training) by about 40 percent.

The results indicate that although the materials were compiled by Japanese specialists, Kyrgyz pharmacists can easily assimilate this knowledge. The project participants from the Kyrgyz side are the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, universities, hospitals, pharmacies and others.

«There is a system in Japan called «family pharmacist». If a patient has any medical or health problems, they can immediately contact the pharmacist. We will strive to ensure that Kyrgyz pharmacists, just like in Japan, can always help the patient stay healthy and can advise on any issues related to medicines,» the project coordinators stressed.

Training within the project is free.