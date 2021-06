The heads of the Foreign Ministries of the CIS countries have launched a campaign on social media in memory of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers recited poems on the military topic in their native languages. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev read the work by Mukai Elebaev «Letter to Ala-Too».

Today is the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.