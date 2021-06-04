AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India

The delay in deliveries of 420,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan under COVAX mechanism is associated with a complicated situation in India. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in total, 125 countries are waiting for the vaccine free of charge under COVAX. «The factories are located in Brazil, Argentina, India. Our country should to get the vaccine from a factory in India. We asked, they say it will be sent as soon as situation improves. We are the first in line, we call several times a week. It will be probably delivered by the end of June. We are looking for other ways as well,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was supposed to arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic in May. Consumables have already been delivered. In total, the country expects 2.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine within COVAX.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in India has been growing since mid-February due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. The country takes third place in the world in terms of the number of deaths.