Sanitary control tightened in public transport in Bishkek

Sanitary control has been stepped up in public transport in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Mobile teams check compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards in public transport. They include specialists from the City Transport Department, the Bishkek Trolleybus Department and the Bus Fleet together with the Patrol Police Department, the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, and the Transport Inspection under the Ministry of Transport.

Sanitary inspections and explanatory conversations with drivers and passengers take place at the busiest stops.

«Since February, the specialists of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance have drawn up 49 protocols for 49,000 soms, the employees of the Patrol Police Department and Transport Inspection — 121 administrative protocols for the amount of 222,500 soms. First, a warning is issued to violators of the requirements of the pandemic, administrative protocols are drawn up in accordance with the Code of Offences for repeated violation only,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall asks the townspeople to observe the mask requirement when traveling in public transport and use antiseptics.