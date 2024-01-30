Public transport fares increased in Bishkek

The public transport fares have been increased in Bishkek today, January 30. It is 17 soms in case of non-cash payments in trolleybuses and municipal buses where validators are installed, and 20 soms in case of cash payment. The fare is the same in minibuses and private small buses.

When paying in cash on municipal transport, passengers will be issued a one-time ticket.

You can pay for travel not only with Tulpar transport card, but also in other ways:

Contactless VISA and Elcard cards of all banks in Kyrgyzstan;

NFC virtual card (NFC is available for owners of Android smartphones that support the technology. To use this type of payment, it is necessary to enter the application, click on the contactless payment icon and bring it to the validator);

Entering the transport code in Tulpar application. Stickers with QR codes are placed both outside and inside the vehicle;

QR scanning in Tulpar application, as well as Balance, Mbank, MegaPay, Companion, O! Money, Elsom and others.

By paying for services through the applications of some mobile operators and banks, you can receive bonuses — reduced travel costs and cashback.

After the fare increase, inspectors will begin working on public transport to detect fare dodgers. They will have special devices to check the fact of payment by passengers through transportation and bank cards. When paying using a QR code or NFC, the information will also be displayed in the application.

Free travel on buses and trolleybuses will remain for:

Old age pensioners;

Persons with disabilities of groups I, II, III of general illness and work injury;

Persons with disabilities since childhood;

Children under seven;

Postmen of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC in the performance of their official duties.

The travel discount has been preserved in minibuses for city pensioners at the same level in the amount of 8 soms if they have a personalized Tulpar benefit card to their pensioner ID card. But its validity time is reduced: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

