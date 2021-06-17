President Japarov receives Honorary Consuls of Kyrgyzstan in Germany

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with a delegation of Honorary Consuls of Kyrgyzstan in Germany. Press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting was attended by the Honorary Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in the federal states of Bavaria and Thuringia Reinhold Kremmel, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein Christoph Kroschke and Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Hamburg Karl-Hugo Ernst Elerding. The head of state noted their positive contribution to the development of friendly relations with Germany and thanked for the assistance provided to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Germany.

He added that cooperation with Germany is considered as one of the main priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy in the European direction. The head of state noted the role and importance of foreign investments in the development of the state, stressing the commitment to all kinds of support for investors and creation of favorable conditions for them in Kyrgyzstan. The President pointed out that the necessary reforms are being carried out in this area.

For example, the Ministry of Investments has been formed, which provides conditions and guarantees for foreign investors.

In turn, the Honorary Consuls of Kyrgyzstan in Germany stressed that a favorable environment is important for the successful activities of investors and noted with satisfaction the positive achievements of Kyrgyzstan in this direction. They expressed a desire to share their accumulated experience, adding that they have specific ideas for the implementation of business projects in Kyrgyzstan.

The Honorary Consuls expressed their intention to continue their activities for the benefit of the two countries and their readiness to continue to act as a bridge of friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.