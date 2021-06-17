Sadyr Japarov receives UN Assistant Secretary-General Mirjana Spoljaric Egger

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, Regional Director for Europe and the CIS Mirjana Spoljaric Egger. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on topical issues of joint cooperation in a wide range of areas. The President noted the significant contribution of the UN system to the development of Kyrgyzstan, expressed gratitude to the agencies of the organization for their activities in the country in the field of sustainable development and the humanitarian assistance provided to Batken region.

The head of state stressed that a special status would be granted to Batken region within the framework of the developed program for development of the region.

Therefore, he noted the need to implement projects for development of border areas in the long term.

Sadyr Japarov proposed to jointly launch special and targeted projects for development of border areas, noting the importance of improvement of the living conditions of residents living there.

«The head of state also stressed the growing urgency of climate change issues in the world. He drew attention to the fact that Kyrgyzstan will soon come up with initiatives in the field of glacier conservation at UNESCO. Sadyr Japarov noted the striving for strengthening the country’s ability to monitor the state of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan, for adequate responding to their changes with the help of international partners, and called on the UN to work together in this direction,» the statement says.

In turn, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Mirjana Spoljaric Egger stressed that UN structures are studying the possibility of providing additional support to residents of the border regions of the country. She noted with satisfaction the work to protect the rights of women and youth, dwelled on their active role in the life of society. According to Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Kyrgyzstan takes a leading position among the countries of the region in this direction.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General informed that a development program is being developed, within the framework of which it is planned to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger expressed hope that the program would meet the priorities of the medium-term development strategy of Kyrgyzstan for 2021-2026.

She also noted the importance of supporting environmental projects to preserve the environment and biological diversity.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General expressed her readiness to assist in the implementation of all projects of interest to the Kyrgyz side.