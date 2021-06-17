12:34
Zhyldyz Bakashova and Ozonnia Ojielo discuss gender policy in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo. Press service of the Government reported.

«I would like to note that achievement of 38 percent of deputy seats, which were assigned to women leaders following the elections to local councils on April 11, became possible thanks to fruitful cooperation with you. I express hope that good results will be achieved in this aspect in the parliamentary elections,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

She expressed her gratitude to the organization for its assistance in the development of the National Strategy for Gender Equality for 2021-2030, which determines the priority areas of gender policy in the country.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of strengthening cooperation and interaction with UN structures, in particular, the issues of including Batken and Leilek districts in the Ray of Light initiative — a programme aimed at combating all forms of violence against women and girls, taking into account the need for psychological rehabilitation of the population after the events in the region. In addition, the parties discussed issues of improvement of legislation in the field of gender policy.

Ozonnia Ojielo expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation.
